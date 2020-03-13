Poll: Israelis Back Unity Government but Expect Fourth Election

A new poll has revealed that a broad national unity government is the most popular option amongst Israelis, but a plurality also believe that a fourth election is inevitable, reported the Jerusalem Post.

According to the poll, published by Israel Hayom newspaper today, 31 percent of respondents said they preferred a broad unity government (i.e. Likud, Blue and White, and other parties from across the spectrum), while 26 percent said they wanted a narrow, right-wing government.

Beyond Israeli Elections: Israel at the Cusp of a Bleak Era https://t.co/Ct8ykRIzr2 pic.twitter.com/2Jk09A4i6H — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) February 24, 2020

Some 17 percent backed a narrow unity government (i.e. just Likud and Blue and White), while another 17 percent expressed support for a minority government led by Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) with the external support of the Joint List. Around nine percent said they do not know.

Asked how the current impasse will be revealed, 40 percent of Israelis said that the country will be heading for a fourth election. Some 19 percent said they do not know how it will be solved, the same proportion of respondents who believe a right-wing government will be established. Meanwhile, nine percent believe a minority government will be formed.

A national unity government appears to be what Israelis want. Now is the time to work together w/the Trump administration to counter the Iran threat, fight radical Islamist terrorists & forge peace with the Gulf Arab states. We have no more time to waste. https://t.co/mhuGaOprJx — Joel C. Rosenberg (@JoelCRosenberg) March 4, 2020

Asked who they preferred to lead the next government, 47 percent answered Benjamin Netanyahu, 36 percent said Blue and White chair Benny Gantz, and 17 percent were undecided.

Israelis voted earlier this month for their third national election in a year, in a bid to resolve the longstanding deadlock whereby neither Netanyahu nor Gantz are able to form a majority coalition government.

The coronavirus crisis may end up influencing developments, with the possibility that Netanyahu and Gantz will agree to an ‘emergency’ unity government together.

