Poll: Israelis Back Unity Government but Expect Fourth Election

March 13, 2020 Blog, News
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Blue and White's leader Benny Gantz. (Photo: File)

A new poll has revealed that a broad national unity government is the most popular option amongst Israelis, but a plurality also believe that a fourth election is inevitable, reported the Jerusalem Post.

According to the poll, published by Israel Hayom newspaper today, 31 percent of respondents said they preferred a broad unity government (i.e. Likud, Blue and White, and other parties from across the spectrum), while 26 percent said they wanted a narrow, right-wing government.

Some 17 percent backed a narrow unity government (i.e. just Likud and Blue and White), while another 17 percent expressed support for a minority government led by Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) with the external support of the Joint List. Around nine percent said they do not know.

Asked how the current impasse will be revealed, 40 percent of Israelis said that the country will be heading for a fourth election. Some 19 percent said they do not know how it will be solved, the same proportion of respondents who believe a right-wing government will be established. Meanwhile, nine percent believe a minority government will be formed.

Asked who they preferred to lead the next government, 47 percent answered Benjamin Netanyahu, 36 percent said Blue and White chair Benny Gantz, and 17 percent were undecided.

Israelis voted earlier this month for their third national election in a year, in a bid to resolve the longstanding deadlock whereby neither Netanyahu nor Gantz are able to form a majority coalition government.

The coronavirus crisis may end up influencing developments, with the possibility that Netanyahu and Gantz will agree to an ‘emergency’ unity government together.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

