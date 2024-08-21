GAZA LIVE BLOG: Hezbollah Bombs Golan | Netanyahu Puts Obstacles | Deir Al-Balah under Attack – Day 320

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Some Israelis were reportedly injured in the Katzrin settlement as 50 shells were fired from Lebanon towards the occupied Syrian Golan. An official in the Israeli negotiating team said that Netanyahu does not stop putting obstacles in the way of negotiations. Israeli artillery shelled the eastern areas of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,173 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,857 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Wednesday, August 21, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: 50 shells were fired from Lebanon towards the Golan, some of which we intercepted and others fell in the Katzrin area.

LAPID: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said in response to the attack on the settlement of Katzrin in the Golan Heights that “the government has lost the north.”

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Ambulance crews retrieved the bodies of 4 Palestinians from the Shakoush area, northwest of Rafah city.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported the killing of a Lebanese and a Syrian in two Israeli raids on the towns of Beit Lif and Wazzani in southern Lebanon.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Tsnobar logistics base in the occupied Golan.

ISREALI AMBULANCE: A person was injured by shrapnel from a shell in the settlement of Katzrin in the Golan Heights, as a result of shells fired from Lebanon.

KAN (citing negotiating team official): Netanyahu does not stop putting obstacles in the way of negotiations. Among the obstacles Netanyahu is putting up are those related to Netzarim and Philadelphia.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in several settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan.

Wednesday, August 21, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

WSJ: (citing US official) Iran’s threat of attack is a means to obtain Israeli concessions for a ceasefire.

IRAN’S UN MISSION: The timing and manner of Iran’s response will be carefully planned to ensure it occurs at a moment of maximum surprise.

ISRAELI ARMY: We attacked a compound in the Bekaa region belonging to Hezbollah’s air defense system that posed a threat to our aircraft.

Wednesday, August 21, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelled the eastern areas of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army blew up residential buildings west of Rafah city and around Hamad city, northwest of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip

Wednesday, August 21, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: One person was killed and 19 were injured in the preliminary toll of the Israeli raids on the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon.

Wednesday, August 21, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

DAVID LAMMY: British Foreign Secretary calls for immediate end to Gaza war and release of detainees.

