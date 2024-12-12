‘Perpetuating Genocide’ – Israel Targets Humanitarian Teams in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army reportedly struck aid security personnel in Rafah and Khan Yunis while they facilitated the entry and movement of humanitarian aid trucks.

Several Palestinians were killed and injured in two separate raids by the Israeli occupation army targeting aid workers in Rafah and Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Additional casualties were reported following a bombing that struck a house in the Nuseirat camp, located in central Gaza.

At least seven Palestinians were killed and others were wounded due to Israeli shelling near the Al-Akhawakh area on Al-Rashid Street, west of Rafah.

According to Palestinian media, another attack targeted a group securing aid at the Al-Nas roundabout, west of the Mawasi area in Khan Yunis, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

🚨 Israeli army killed at least 37 Palestinians in a series of airstrikes across the war-torn Gaza Strip ➡️ The attacks targeted guards escorting aid trucks and homes sheltering displaced people https://t.co/Jet8n7Zshd pic.twitter.com/CJT3Gt9mU4 — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) December 12, 2024

The wounded were transferred to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

The Israeli army reportedly struck aid security personnel in Rafah and Khan Yunis while they facilitated the entry and movement of humanitarian aid trucks via the Karam Abu Salem crossing, a critical entry point for supplies into Gaza.

Although this crossing is essential for delivering aid amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis, it has been frequently closed by Israeli authorities.

The targeted personnel were working to ensure the safe passage of trucks carrying food and other vital supplies to international humanitarian organizations.

Such attacks further deepen Gaza’s dire humanitarian crisis, where civilians already face severe shortages and a growing risk of starvation.

In a statement, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine condemned the bombing of teams providing humanitarian aid, in “the genocidal war being committed against our people under American support.”

You know how Israel says it isn't blocking aid into Gaza & the problem is the distribution of the aid once it enters Gaza? Hani Mahmoud reports that Israeli drones targeted people who were organising & securing the delivery of humanitarian trucks. 16 people were killed pic.twitter.com/6LDzXeZKMn — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) December 12, 2024

“The occupation’s repeated targeting of aid delivery teams, and its destruction of residential neighborhoods above the heads of their residents, comes within a clear plan to perpetuate genocide and starvation, and impose a new reality that deepens the suffering of our people,” the statement noted.

PFLP also said that “these crimes will not break the will of our resisting people”, and called “for more solidarity and unity on the ground to strengthen the steadfastness of our people and confront the crimes of the occupation.”

On Wednesday, medical sources confirmed that 53 Palestinians were killed in various Israeli raids across the Gaza Strip. Among them were 34 victims from the northern Gaza Strip, including women and children, who died in an airstrike on a house near Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,805 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,257 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)