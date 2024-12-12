Two Palestinians Killed, Dozens Detained in Escalating West Bank Raids

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 40 Palestinians from various areas of the West Bank were detained in Israeli raids.

Israeli occupation forces have shot and killed two Palestinians and injured others in raids on the Balata camp, east of Nablus, and Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank.

Jihad Abu Salim, 27, was shot in the chest with live bullets during a raid on the Balata camp in the early hours of Thursday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Family members and friends of Palestinian youth Jihad Abu Salim bid him farewell for the last time. Jihad was shot dead by Israeli occupation gunfire during a military raid of Balata refugee camp in eastern #Nablus, earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/pUZMO4jqQp — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) December 12, 2024

The occupation forces stormed the camp, firing gas bombs and live bullets, WAFA reported, which led to the outbreak of clashes, during which Abu Salim was injured by live bullets.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades said in a statement that Abu Salim was killed “while confronting the forces of the Zionist enemy invading the camp, within the Battle of the Al-Aqsa Flood.”

Another young man was injured after being shot in the thigh while the occupation forces beat a 65-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, WAFA reported, citing the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Palestinian resistance fighters confronted the military force penetrating the Balata camp resulting in clashes, according to the Al-Jazeera Arabic news website.

The Israeli army prevented an ambulance from reaching the injured, WAFA reported, while a young man, Muhammad al-Aghbar was detained during the raid.

Body Removed

Later on Thursday morning, Israeli occupation forces fired live bullets at a vehicle passing on the main street in the eastern part of the city of Qalqilya, killing Muhammad Brahma, 25.

Israeli forces were caught bearing down on the body of a young Palestinian man after killing him in Qalqilya city in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/VzJcxl2MSM — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) December 12, 2024

WAFA reported that video footage showed the soldiers assaulting the body of Brahma, before loading it into a military vehicle.

The Israeli occupation forces also raided the town of Qusin, west of Nablus, reported Al-Jazeera Arabic, as well as the Jalazoun camp, north of Ramallah.

Dozens Detained

At least 40 Palestinians from various areas of the West Bank were detained in a military operation that began on Wednesday night and into the early hours of Thursday, WAFA reported.

According to the Palestinian Authority’s Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society, the detentions were concentrated in Hebron (Al-Khalil) governorate, while the rest took place in the governorates of Jerusalem, Qalqilya, Ramallah, and Salfit.

Israeli forces have detained dozens of Palestinians from various towns across the West Bank, amid military incursions into the occupied territory.https://t.co/TfcBO2FfgB pic.twitter.com/TBmajEyVyT — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 11, 2024

The raids were accompanied by assaults, threats against detainees and their families, and widespread destruction of property, including damage to homes.

This latest wave of detentions is part of Israel’s broader campaign of suppression that has escalated since the beginning of its ongoing genocidal onslaught on Gaza in October 2023, WAFA reported.

Since then, over 11,900 Palestinians have been detained from the West Bank and Jerusalem, the report said, citing local authorities.

(PC, WAFA, AJA)