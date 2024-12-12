Resistance is ‘Self-Reliant’ – Top Iranian Commander Discusses Fallout of Syria Crisis

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also said that Iran will monitor the new policies of the militant groups regarding ISIS-like behaviors in Syria.

Iran has worked in recent years to enhance the independence of regional Resistance groups, Hezbollah and Palestinian liberation forces – Hamas and Islamic Jihad – from geographical dependency, Major General Hossein Salami, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

He emphasized that the groups are now largely self-reliant.

In a meeting with several IRGC commanders on Thursday, Salami indicated that the pathways to support the Resistance front remain open and are not confined to Syria.

He also noted that conditions in Syria could change.

Commenting on developments there, he revealed that Iran was aware of the movements of militants and Takfiri elements in recent months and even managed to identify the potential attack fronts.

‘We Warned Syria’

According to Salami, Tehran informed the relevant military and political authorities in Syria about the matter, but there was no will for change (or engaging in) war on the Syrian leadership’s side.

“Some expect the IRGC to fight in place of the Syrian Army, but is it logical for us to fight in another country while that country’s army stands idly by?” Salami asked.

He stressed that IRGC forces were the last to leave the battlefield in Syria, and the last soldier to leave the arena was from the IRGC, adding that all routes to Syria were closed.

The IRGC commander further highlighted that Syria was the only country that refused normalization with the Israeli occupation regime and served as a haven for Resistance and liberation movements.

Salami explained that it was necessary to adjust strategies in accordance with the demands of the situation, asserting that “Iran’s strength has not diminished, and had it weakened, we would not have executed Operations True Promise 1 and 2.”

US Exploitation

The IRGC also issued a statement strongly condemning the exploitation of the current instability in Syria by the United States and Israel, their assaults on the country, their occupation of its territories, and the destruction of its infrastructure.

The IRGC emphasized the necessity of preserving Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It underlined that,

“The world is currently at a historic crossroads, on the verge of defining a new global order, with the Islamic Republic as one of its key pillars.”

“Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the strategic historical defeat suffered by the Zionist entity reflect the determination of the Islamic Ummah to eradicate the Zionist entity and expel the United States from the region,” the IRGC indicated.

It added that,

“Contrary to the enemy’s media propaganda portraying Zionist dominance over the peoples of the region, the new phase signals the beginning of a new era marked by the defeat of the enemies and the triumph of the Resistance Front.”

‘We Have Evidence’

On Wednesday, the leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, stated that the events in Syria were orchestrated in American and Israeli command centers.

During a speech in Tehran, Sayyed Khamenei emphasized that Iran has “evidence that leaves no room for doubt” to support this assertion.

He highlighted the role of a “neighboring country,” which “played an overt role in the events in Syria and continues to do so, as is evident to all.”

He added that,

“The primary force behind the conspiracy, the planning, and the command centers were in America and the Zionist entity.”

Monitoring the Situation

In a related context, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Iran will monitor the new policies of the militant groups regarding “ISIS-like behaviors” in Syria, as well as Israeli assaults, and will act accordingly.

He added that had the al-Assad government heeded Iran’s warnings and not disregarded dialogue with its people, the Syrian population would not have experienced these upheavals and Zionist aggressions.

“We are confident that Syria’s future will not align with the conspirators’ plans,” Ghalibaf indicated, emphasizing that,

“The region is rapidly undergoing significant transformations, and we must act wisely to turn current challenges into opportunities.”

He also said that “the martyrdom of leaders within Hezbollah had a greater impact than the fall of Bashar al-Assad, yet Hezbollah has proven through its performance that it is stronger than before, forcing the Zionist entity to accept a ceasefire.”

“It is true that the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government would impact the work of the Resistance, but the Resistance forces, particularly Hezbollah, have demonstrated that sooner or later, they will adapt to new circumstances and become even stronger than before.”

