‘Butcher of Gaza!’ – Protesters Disrupt Blinken’s Testimony in Congress

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As Blinken began his testimony, one protester yelled: “Bloody Blinken,” “Secretary of Genocide” and “Butcher of Gaza.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s testimony before a House of Representatives panel on America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan on Wednesday, calling him a ‘Butcher of Gaza!’ and ‘Secretary of Genocide!’

“You are a liar! You’ve lied to Congress and you’ve lied to the American public,” the protester continued. Footage shows the protester later handcuffed and taken away by security personnel.

We disrupted Secretary Blinken in Congress to expose his role in Gaza’s genocide. This is his legacy: genocide! 📷 by: mostafa_bassim pic.twitter.com/oxRj89f91y — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) December 12, 2024

Another demonstrator yelled “Blinken, you scum! The blood of your victims will surround you forever.”

“You’ve killed hundreds of thousands from your cozy little office,” the demonstrator continued, as security removed him from the chamber.

Out in the hallway, the demonstrator continued: “And he’s responsible for the deaths of all of Gaza, and people in Yemen, people in Iraq, people in Syria,” before being taken away by security officers.

‘Stop Killing Kids!’

Another demonstrator interrupted the proceedings, yelling: “Secretary Blinken, stop killing kids in Gaza!”

“Like you, I have young kids. You’re a father, I don’t know how you can sleep at night when you’re killing so many kids in tents… in their homes, killing entire families.”

"BUTCHER OF GAZA" Secretary of State Antony Blinken is disrupted this morning during his testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee. pic.twitter.com/QdgVRytSKs — CODEPINK (@codepink) December 11, 2024

The protester was also removed and arrested.

‘You’re a Liar!’

Blinken continued his testimony despite the disruptions, but as he left the chamber at the end of the proceedings, a few more protesters yelled “Shame on you!”

"THE BLOOD OF YOUR VICTIMS WILL SURROUND YOU FOREVER" Blinken was just disrupted for a third time, during a testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, over his role in the genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/4CmtYZa1da — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) December 11, 2024

Along with significant diplomatic support, the US provides nearly 70 percent of Israel’s weapons, despite criticism amid the escalating death toll in the Gaza Strip.

At the end of November, the US government provisionally ratified a $680 million weapons sale to Israel including precision munitions like JDAM kits and small-diameter bombs, the Financial Times reported.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

NOW: Activists demand action from Secretary Blinken to end the genocide in Gaza in his final days in office. "Your legacy is genocide!" pic.twitter.com/bCD2Z3pxbd — CODEPINK (@codepink) December 11, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,805 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 106,257 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Millions Displaced

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

Just hours after the UN General Assembly approved a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes killed 37 Palestinian civilians, including seven children. https://t.co/Sxb90UhBUx pic.twitter.com/RFa3bohf54 — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) December 12, 2024

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)