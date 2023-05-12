LIVE BLOG: Israel’s War on Gaza Enters Fourth Day, Palestinian Resistance Continues

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Many Palestinians have been killed and many others wounded as a result of a massive Israeli military attack starting early on Tuesday.

Friday, May 12, 1:04 pm (GMT+3)

A house in Sderot was hit by the rockets fired by the Palestinian Resistance groups.

Friday, May 12, 12:56 pm (GMT+3)

Israel’s Channel 13: After rockets were fired from besieged Gaza toward the Jerusalem area, a senior Israeli official said that ceasefire talks have stopped and that will be a major Israeli response.

Friday, May 12, 12:06 pm (GMT+3)

Israeli media: sirens sound in the Israeli areas of Beit Shemesh and Gush Etzion, near Jerusalem.

Friday, May 12, 11:39 am (GMT+3)

Israel’s Channel 12: A rocket fired from Gaza landed on an agricultural greenhouse in Eshkol.

Friday, May 12, 11:00 am (GMT+3)

Israeli Army radio: Israel is carrying out raids in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Friday, May 12, 10:44 am (GMT+3)

Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza: 31 Palestinians have been killed in the latest Israeli aggression, including 6 children and 3 women. 93 Palestinians were injured, including 32 children and 17 women.

Friday, May 12, 10:26 am (GMT+3)

A Palestinian man succumbed to wounds he sustained in the latest Israeli airstrike on northern Gaza.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Alyan Atta Alian Abu Wadi.

(The Palestine Chronicle)