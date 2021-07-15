Israel Carries out Mass Arrests of Birzeit University Students

The Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) today condemned the Israeli army’s detention of dozens of Palestinian students of Birzeit University following a solidarity visit to the Shalabi family whose home was demolished by the army last week.

This afternoon a group of Birzeit University students went to visit the family of a Palestinian prisoner whose home had just been demolished. All 45 of the students were arrested by the Israeli Occupation military on the spot. #الحرية_لطلاب_بيرزيت — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) July 14, 2021

Israeli soldiers stopped 45 students following their solidarity visit yesterday to the Shalabi family in Turmous Ayya village, north of Ramallah, and detained them for several hours before allowing the females students to leave while holding the remaining 33 male students who will be brought before a military court today.

Birzeit University strongly condemns the detention of several students by Israeli forces near Turmus Aya, where their vehicle was blocked and they were arrested and led to an unknown location. pic.twitter.com/vrsQAvA9cO — Birzeit University (@BirzeitU) July 14, 2021

The PPS said the army targeting of Palestinian students, particularly those at Birzeit University, is an attempt to undermine their leadership role, and their right to participate in and to defend their just causes.

Special ops by Israeli settler military took 45 Palestinian students from Birzeit University who were visiting the family of the political detainee Muntaser Shalabi near #Ramallah. They took them off the bus and blindfolded them. Why? Because this is domination and #apartheid. — مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) July 14, 2021

Israeli occupation authorities have intensified their measures against Birzeit University students and detained dozens of students, disrupting their pursuit of higher education, which is a violation of their right to education.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)