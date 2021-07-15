Israel Carries out Mass Arrests of Birzeit University Students

July 15, 2021 Blog, News
Students at Birzeit University are regularly subjected to intimidation, assault and arbitrary arrest by Israeli soldiers. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) today condemned the Israeli army’s detention of dozens of Palestinian students of Birzeit University following a solidarity visit to the Shalabi family whose home was demolished by the army last week.

Israeli soldiers stopped 45 students following their solidarity visit yesterday to the Shalabi family in Turmous Ayya village, north of Ramallah, and detained them for several hours before allowing the females students to leave while holding the remaining 33 male students who will be brought before a military court today.

The PPS said the army targeting of Palestinian students, particularly those at Birzeit University, is an attempt to undermine their leadership role, and their right to participate in and to defend their just causes.

Israeli occupation authorities have intensified their measures against Birzeit University students and detained dozens of students, disrupting their pursuit of higher education, which is a violation of their right to education.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.