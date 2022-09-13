Palestinian Journalist Released to House Arrest on the Condition of Not Writing on Social Media

The Israeli District Court in Jerusalem ordered on Tuesday the conditional release of Palestinian journalist Lama Ghosheh, 32, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghosheh’s lawyer Nasser Odeh said that the Israeli court decided to release her to house arrest, on the condition of not writing on social media and a bail of $15,000, until her court hearing next Sunday.

"I want [to see] my children" Palestinian journalist Lama Ghosheh, on her way to the courtroom to face charges of "incitement" on social media. The mother of two has been detained in Israeli jails since 4 Sep and was subjected to naked inspection.pic.twitter.com/dFyRunWed0 — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) September 12, 2022

Ghosheh is a mother of two young girls, five and two years old. She was arrested on September 4 at her home in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, due to her social media posts.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)