Palestinian Journalist Released to House Arrest on the Condition of Not Writing on Social Media

September 13, 2022 Blog, News
Palestinian journalist Lama Ghosheh. (Photo: via PLO TW Page)

The Israeli District Court in Jerusalem ordered on Tuesday the conditional release of Palestinian journalist Lama Ghosheh, 32, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghosheh’s lawyer Nasser Odeh said that the Israeli court decided to release her to house arrest, on the condition of not writing on social media and a bail of $15,000, until her court hearing next Sunday.

Ghosheh is a mother of two young girls, five and two years old. She was arrested on September 4 at her home in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, due to her social media posts.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*