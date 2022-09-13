Shaked’s Yamina Party to Unite with Jewish Home Party in Upcoming Israeli Elections

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked signed a deal Tuesday morning with the Jewish Home Party, ahead of the November elections, Israeli media reported.

According to The Times of Israel, Jewish Home leader Yossi Brodny and Shaked agreed to run together under the name Jewish Hope, which will be finalized with approval from Jewish Hope’s central committee.

“I am happy that we succeeded in rebuilding a home for right-wing religious Zionism in Israel. We will work to form a stable right-wing coalition,” she said in a statement. “We’ll work together to form a broad, right-wing and stable government.”

JUST IN: Interior Minister and Yamina chief @Ayelet Shaked signed an agreement this morning with Jewish Home list chairman and Givat Shmuel Mayor Yossi Brodny, with the arrangement scheduled to be accepted by the Jewish Home's central committee. pic.twitter.com/BvTwBl8942 — BNN Israel (@BNNNewsIL) September 13, 2022

Under the terms of the deal, Shaked’s Yamina Party will receive the first, third, fifth and sixth spots on the slate and Jewish Hope the second, fourth and seventh.

This comes after she ended her short-lived alliance with the Spirit of Zionism, after she said she would support a narrow coalition led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and including far-right MK Itamar Ben-Gvir.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)