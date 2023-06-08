Palestinian Journalist Seriously Injured as Israeli Army Raids Ramallah (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that photojournalist Momen Samreen was shot in the head while doing his job and covering the Israeli military raid.

Two journalists were injured early on Thursday after Israeli forces raided the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Israeli and Palestinian media reported.

A large military convoy arrived in downtown Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian government, leading hundreds of Palestinians to gather in the area.

Some Palestinian youth hurled stones at the Israeli forces, who fired live bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas at the crowd, according to eyewitnesses.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least six people were transferred to the hospital for treatment, including two journalists who were injured by Israeli gunfire.

Video: The moment when Israeli occupation forces deliberately shot Palestinian journalist Momen Samreen in the head despite wearing Press uniform while doing his job and covering an Israeli military raid in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank earlier on Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/Su2ny6JMlJ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 8, 2023

The Israeli army claimed its forces were operating in Ramallah to demolish the residence of a Palestinian man who allegedly carried out a bombing attack in Jerusalem last November.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 158 Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed by Israel since the beginning of the year in the occupied territories and the besieged Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)