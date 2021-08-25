Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds ahead of Planned Protests in Gaza

Osama Dueij, 32, succumbed to the wounds he sustained after being shot by Israeli military gunfire. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian man, injured in protests along the eastern fence separating Gaza from Israel, succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday morning, according to WAFA correspondent.

Medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital confirmed that Osama Khaled Dueij succumbed to the wounds he sustained after being shot by Israeli military gunfire while participating in protests east of Gaza city on Saturday.

On Saturday, Israeli forces cracked down on protests marking the 52nd anniversary of the burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, injuring 41 protestors by live ammunition, including 15 children.

The protest was also organized to draw attention to the 14-year-old blockade that Israel has imposed on Gaza since 2007 and Israel’s obstruction of Gaza reconstruction.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

