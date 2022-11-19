Palestinian NGOs Warn of Israel’s Plan to Evict Five Families from Jerusalem Homes

November 19, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces attack protest against the displacement of Palestinians from Batn Al-Hawa. (Photo: via Aya Isleem TW Page)

Palestinian NGOs have raised their concerns over an Israeli plan to evict five Palestinian families from their homes in the Batn Al-Hawa neighborhood of occupied Jerusalem, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported Friday.

Israeli occupation authorities have been reportedly working to evict Palestinians from this Silwan neighborhood in favor of the Ateret Cohanim settler organization.

According to Al-Quds Al-Arabi, the Palestinian NGOs noted that what is happening in Batn Al-Hawa is similar to what is happening in Sheikh Jarrah and other neighborhoods across East Jerusalem.

The NGOs stated that the Israeli authorities use a law preventing Palestinians from returning to the homes they left in 1948, while giving Jewish groups the right to evict Palestinians.

(PC, MEMO, SOCIAL)

