Ireland Urges Israel to Apply International Laws and Conventions on Palestinian Prisoners

The Irish government renewed its position that calls for the application of international laws and conventions concerning the situation of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Foreign minister Simon Coveney said during a recent question-and-answer parliamentary session that Ireland has repeatedly reminded Israel of the applicability of international human rights standards and international humanitarian law in relation to Palestinian prisoners, in particular obligations under the Fourth Geneva Convention, WAFA added.

7 Palestinian prisoners continue the open hunger strike in the Israeli prisons

Kayed Fasfos, who has been on strike for 82 days, Miqdad Al Qawasma, 76 days, Alaa Al Araj, 58 days, Hisham Abu Hawash, 50 days, Rayek Bisharat, 45 days, and Shadi Abu Aker, 42 days. pic.twitter.com/xaoIRPWgHZ — Shehab (@ShehabPal) October 5, 2021

Coveney said that both Ireland and the European Union provide financial support to Israeli and Palestinian NGOs that are active in highlighting issues related to the treatment of prisoners.

Currently, there are 4,650 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, including 40 women and 200 children, according to the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association Addameer.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)