Palestinian Resistance ‘Frogmen’ Attack Zikim – Israeli Media

March 13, 2024 Blog, News
A photo released by Hamas' military media showing Al-Qassam 'frogmen'. (Photo: via Al-Qassam Military Media, file)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

This is not the first time that Hamas has carried out attacks on the Zikim beach in southern Ashkelon, clashing with the Israeli army.

Hamas fighters, belonging to the group’s ‘human frogs’ unit, managed to attack a southern Israeli military base on Wednesday, Israeli media reported.  

Though the Al-Qassam movement didn’t elaborate on the operation, several Israeli media sources confirmed that the attack had taken place, citing Israeli military sources. 

News reports indicate that the fighters clashed with Israeli troops, before returning to the sea unarmed. 

Israel’s Channel 12, however, reported that the Israeli army fired at two divers who attempted to infiltrate into Israeli maritime territory and managed to repel them. 

“Earlier today (Wednesday), two Hamas members wearing diving gear were spotted and breached security instructions in the maritime area in the northern Gaza Strip,” the channel reported. 

According to the same channel, “the suspects returned to the permitted area” after firing by the Israeli army.

This is not the first time that Hamas has carried out attacks on the Zikim beach in southern Ashkelon, clashing with the Israeli army, but the latest such reported operation took place months ago, on Oct. 24, 2023.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7. 

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,272 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,244 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip. 

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(Anadolu, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*