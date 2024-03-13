‘We Are United’ – Nasrallah Shames Some ‘Arab Channels’, Praises Resistance

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On the occasion of the launch ceremony of Quranic evenings for the month of Ramadan, on Wednesday, the leader of the powerful Lebanese movement Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, made a televised speech.

Nasrallah’s talk focused mostly on the war on Gaza, in Lebanon, and the state of Resistance in the face of the Israeli genocide.

Nasrallah seemed as confident as ever in Israel’s imminent defeat, arguing that even an Israeli invasion of Rafah would not change the outcome of the war.

Nasrallah also spoke, though in a coded language, about “Arab channels” that are investing in communicating lies, deceit, and sowing the seeds of division, asserting that they will not succeed.

Below are excerpts from Nasrallah’s speech, as communicated through the Resistance News Network Telegram channel.

“Even if you reach Rafah, you will lose the war." — Sayyed Nasrallah. Eliminating Hamas or the resistance is impossible. One of the signs of failure is that israel is negotiating with Hamas, said Sayyed Nasrallah. Sayyed Nasrallah stated: Today, all Palestinian factions demand… pic.twitter.com/x8Nii5oBMh — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) March 13, 2024

Gaza Astonished the World

“We have entered the sixth month of confronting the aggression on Gaza, and (the aggression) on the support fronts in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq. “Gaza, which resists, fights, and endures in a scene close to a miracle, and astonishes the world, is the culture of the Qur’an, and it is a divine proof for the whole world. “The enemy’s senior experts acknowledge the strategic losses, and today, in the sixth month, Netanyahu stands up to say that if we do not enter Rafah, we have lost the war. “We say to Netanyahu that even if you enter Rafah, you have lost the war, and you cannot eliminate Hamas or the resistance in Gaza, despite all the massacres. “The people of Gaza are still embracing the Resistance, despite all the roles played by Arab channels, which unfortunately, have not been able to maintain a cohesive and solid position on the situation in the Gaza Strip.”

Resistance United

“All the Palestinian factions are united, and Hamas is negotiating on behalf of all of them, and the will of Gaza is also for an end to the aggression. “Hamas negotiates on behalf of all resistance factions, and on behalf of all resistance fronts, and negotiates not from a position of weakness, but rather imposes their conditions. “The position of the Resistance in Gaza when it insists on a final cessation of aggression, is the fully correct humanitarian, jihadi, legal, and political position. “We affirm our stance with the Palestinian resistance factions, especially with the leadership of Hamas, which is negotiating on behalf of everyone, and we will continue (fighting) on the support fronts”.

Message to Biden

“With the stroke of a pen, US President Joe Biden can stop the aggression on Gaza and Lebanon. “Neither the Americans, nor the British, nor the Europeans who followed them, were able to prevent the Yemeni brothers from striking ships heading to occupied Palestine. “The Islamic Resistance in Iraq and its sending of drones and rockets to the entity is ongoing and continuous. “The Israeli army after 5 months has a shortage of numbers and wants to recruit 14,500 officers and soldiers and even wants to recruit Haredim. “The Israeli army today is tired and exhausted on all fronts, and the number of its casualties is very high, much higher than announced. “On the northern front, there is great secrecy about the losses in terms of soldiers, military vehicles, and so on.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)