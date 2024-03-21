‘Sniping the Snipers’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 167

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

For several days, Palestinian Resistance groups have been issuing statements and sharing videos of precise operations near the Al-Shifa Hospital.

Israel has invaded the Shifa Hospital before, killing, executing, wounding and arresting at will.

During the first invasion on November 16, however, the degree of Palestinian resistance, which desperately tried to protect the hospital, was not comparable to the toughness of the Resistance in those areas now.

For several days, Palestinian Resistance groups have been issuing statements and sharing videos of precise operations targeting invading Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of or inside Al-Shifa.

This includes a sniping operation and the blowing up of several tanks.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to kill a Zionist sniper with a 12.7-caliber anti-fortifications bullet east of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen sniping an Israeli sniper with a 12.7 caliber anti-fortification bullet in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Complex in Gaza City. Audio and Text Translation: 0:26 – Sniping one of the enemy's snipers (top)

A vision media detection device… pic.twitter.com/bJ7I6umlxt — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 21, 2024

“After their return from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed that they had targeted two Zionist Merkava tanks with two Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Al-Satar Al-Gharbi area, north of the city of Khan Younis. “Watch: The operation of sniping one of the enemy’s snipers with a 12.7 caliber anti-fortification bullet in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Complex in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target 3 Zionist tanks and a personnel carrier with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded enemy forces infiltrating the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City with mortar shells. “Watch: Al-Qassam fighters confront the invading enemy vehicles in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.”

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen confronting the invading enemy vehicles in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/x27psw15Rz pic.twitter.com/4fxS7RGukh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 21, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded, with a barrage of regular mortar shells, a gathering of Zionist enemy vehicles and soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Complex in Gaza City. “After their return from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed their clash with a Zionist force holed up in one of the residential apartments near the “Rif al-Madina” restaurant, west of Gaza. A number of soldiers’ corpses and wounded were seen being evacuated via a zionist troop carrier that stopped at the place. “Watch: Scenes from within the combat training of the elite Saraya Al-Quds forces in the Northern Gaza Brigade during the blessed month of Ramadan, the month of jihad and resistance. “We targeted a zionist military vehicle with an RPG shell in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, west of Gaza City.

Scenes from within the combat training of the elite Saraya Al-Quds forces in the Northern Gaza Brigade during the holy month of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/fOER7fY4vZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 21, 2024

“We bombarded with a barrage of mortar shells gatherings of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Turkish Hospital in the north of the central region. “Together with the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, we bombed “Be’eri” with a rocket barrage. “After our fighters returned from the clash areas east of Khan Younis and in Al-Qarara area north of Khan Younis, they confirmed that they had carried out a number of missions: “Our fighters blew up a tunnel entrance with a Zionist force that tried to enter the tunnel, confirming that members of the force fell between dead and wounded in the Al-Qarara area, north of Khan Younis. “Our fighters clashed with a Zionist force with machine guns from point-blank range east of Khan Younis.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out a number of operations against the positions and deployment of the Israeli army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Thursday, 21-03-2024, as follows: “- Eastern Sector: 1- At 14:25, targeting a military intelligence force’s position in the Metulla settlement, hitting it directly and causing its members to be killed and wounded. 2- At 20:00 , targeting two buildings used by “israeli” soldiers in the Ramot Naftali settlement with rocket weapons, hitting them directly in response to the Israeli aggressions on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes.

🇱🇧 This is how Hezbollah fighters emerge from the underground pic.twitter.com/0J16SG3QyA — zainab…72 (@zehrazainab72) March 21, 2024

“- Western Sector: 1- At 02:25, targeting an Israeli force as it entered the Zarit barracks with artillery shells. 2- At 14:50 , targeting the Malikiyah site with artillery shells, hitting it directly. 3- At 17:30, targeting a building used by Israeli soldiers in the Malikiyah settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly, in response to the Israeli aggressions on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes. 4- At 17:38, targeting two buildings occupied by Israeli soldiers in the Avivim settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly, in response to the Israeli aggressions on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes.

Hezbollah release video of ATGM attack against "Israeli" military intelligence force in building pic.twitter.com/3MmfRzlRB6 — WAR News 🇵🇸🇱🇧🇮🇷🇾🇪🇮🇶🇸🇾 (@WAR3138) March 21, 2024

5- At 19:00, targeting a building used by Israeli soldiers in the Netua settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly, in response to the Israeli aggressions on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes. 6- At 19:20, targeting the Shlomi settlement with rocket weapons, in response to the Israeli aggressions on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes. 7- At 19:40, targeting a building used by Israeli soldiers in the Zarit settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly, in response to the Israeli aggressions on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)