Palestinian Scholars Warn of Escalating Tension in Jerusalem

The Union of Palestine Scholars warned on Monday of escalating tension in the occupied city of Jerusalem due to ongoing Israeli raids at Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Middle East Monitor reported.

“The Zionist occupation bears full responsibility for exploding the situation in the city of Jerusalem,” said the head of the union, Dr. Nasim Yassin. “We warn particularly against any aggression and raids at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Jewish holidays on 15 and 16 March.”

Yassin pointed out that the mosque is being subject to “the worst aggression and desecration campaigns carried out by hordes of Israeli Jewish settlers.”

"Church heads and officials in Jerusalem are fighting an Israeli plan to expand a national park on the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem, where dozens of churches and Christian sites are located." Article by Taghreed Ali in @AlMonitor https://t.co/U8UZ8elsRQ — Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) March 11, 2022

The scholar called upon the people of occupied Palestine to increase their presence in the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa in the face of settler aggression and desecration of the holy site.

He also called upon scholars, intellectuals and writers across the Muslim world to back the Palestinians and support them in their struggle against “Zionist arrogance”.

86 Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque today pic.twitter.com/Oko45cnsgj — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) March 15, 2022

In closing, Yassin condemned Israel’s building approval for 730 new settlement units in an illegal settlement in the north of the holy city. “This is yet another violation of international laws and resolutions.”

All of Israel’s settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem, are illegal under international law.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)