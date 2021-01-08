Palestinian Teen Injured from Ordnance Left behind Israeli Army near Hebron

January 8, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Unexploded Israeli ordnance. (Photo: via MEMO)

A Palestinian teenager sustained moderate injuries today after a piece of ordnance left behind by the Israeli occupation army exploded in the area of Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian security sources.

Mohammad Yousef Abu Aram, 16 years old, was moved to hospital after he was injured in the explosion of the ordnance left behind the Israeli occupation army in the area.

The Israeli occupation army usually conducts drills in the occupied West Bank, and Palestinian families often receive notices ordering them to leave their homes for various periods until the drills are over.

Palestinians living in live-fire training areas have to worry about unexploded ordnance left behind by the Israeli army after the drills, which have led to the death of many Palestinians, including children, over the past years.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*