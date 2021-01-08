Palestinian Teen Injured from Ordnance Left behind Israeli Army near Hebron

A Palestinian teenager sustained moderate injuries today after a piece of ordnance left behind by the Israeli occupation army exploded in the area of Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian security sources.

Mohammad Yousef Abu Aram, 16 years old, was moved to hospital after he was injured in the explosion of the ordnance left behind the Israeli occupation army in the area.

A group of Palestinians and foreign activists are currently protesting at Masafer Yatta, in southern Hebron; ISF intervened and clashed with protesters pic.twitter.com/DeYXwSBMt4 — Local Focus – Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) January 8, 2021

The Israeli occupation army usually conducts drills in the occupied West Bank, and Palestinian families often receive notices ordering them to leave their homes for various periods until the drills are over.

Palestinians living in live-fire training areas have to worry about unexploded ordnance left behind by the Israeli army after the drills, which have led to the death of many Palestinians, including children, over the past years.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)