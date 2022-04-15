Palestinian Teen Succumbs to Wounds Sustained during Israeli Military Raid in Jenin

Shawkat Kamal Abed, 17, was killed by Israeli forces near Jenin. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian teen succumbed on Friday morning to injuries sustained from Israeli military gunfire in the Palestinian town of Kafr Dan, northwest of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced in a press statement that 17-year-old Shawkat Kamal Abed succumbed to the serious injuries he had sustained on Thursday after being shot by Israeli military gunfire during a raid in the northern West Bank district of Jenin.

Abed was rushed to Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, where he was pronounced dead.

Abed’s death brings the total number of Palestinians gunned down by Israeli forces from Wednesday morning to seven.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

