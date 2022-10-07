Palestinian Young Man Killed in Shooting Attack in Lydda

A Palestinian young man was killed Thursday night in a shooting attack in the city of Lydda, in the center of Israel, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources said Alaa es-Sah, a Palestinian from the city, was critically wounded in the shooting attack before he was announced dead of his wounds at a hospital in the city shortly later.

Demonstration calling for justice for Palestinian citizen of Israel, Musa Hassouneh(31), who was shot in a drive-by shooting & killed during unrest in Lod / Lydda on May 10th. Israeli police has claimed in the past that it can't identify suspects.https://t.co/HwRlv0Lka6 — Raimo Kangasniemi (@rk70534) February 10, 2022

Over 80 Palestinian nationals of Israel have been killed since the beginning of the year in an ongoing crime wave, blamed for Israeli Police tolerance of criminality and suspected collaboration with criminal gangs.

Last year, 111 Palestinians were killed as a result of these domestic crimes.

Palestinians in today’s Israel are those who stayed on their land following the creation of the occupying state in 1948 and their descendants. They make up about 20 percent of the country’s nine million people.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)