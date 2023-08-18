Palestinians Call for ‘Breaking the Silence’ as Prisoners’ Hunger Strike Continues

The Fatah movement warned that any Israeli aggression against prisoners in the Israeli occupation prisons risks grave consequences.

Nine Palestinian detainees remain on an open-ended hunger strike today in protest of their unfair administrative detention under Israel’s so-called administrative detention policy, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said in a statement today.

PPS said detainees Kayed al-Fasfous and Sultan Khlouf have been on hunger strike for 16 days, the Palestinian news agency, WAFA reported.

It added that another detainee, Osama Darkouk, has been on hunger strike for 12 days.

Meantime, six other detainees have been on hunger strike for nine days.

The six detainees are named as: Hadi Nazzal, Mohammad Taysir Zakarneh, Anas Kmail, Abdelrahman Baraka, Mohammad Basem Ikhmis, and Zuhdi Abdo.

Breaking the Silence

Last week, the PLO Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs called on the international community to break its silence over the Israeli crime of administrative detention, under which Palestinians are imprisoned without charges or trial in violation of all international laws and norms.

In a press statement, the Commission demanded,

“real, tangible action in the way to form an international human rights committee that will immediately go to the Israeli occupation prisons, examine the crime (of administrative detention) in all its details and closely observe the suffering of the administrative detainees, who are detained without any charges or trials, and who live at the mercy of the so-called Israeli intelligence officers.”

The statement added,

“The immoral and inhumane abuses associated with the use of this policy by the occupying power violates all principles of international law and humanity and are in real contradiction with the theorists of democracy and those claiming to be democratic in all of the world, especially America and Europe.”

According to the Israeli rights group B’Tselem, in March 2023, Israel was holding 1,017 people in administrative detention, which is the highest number of administrative detainees since April 2003, when Israel held 1,140 administrative detainees.

Fatah Warns

Meanwhile, Deputy Head of the Fatah movement, Mahmoud al-Aloul, warned today that any Israeli aggression against the Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli occupation prisons risks grave consequences.

Al-Aloul demanded urgent international action to prevent an explosion of the situation as a result of Israel’s repression campaign against the prisoners.

“We are closely monitoring the conditions of the prisoners in Israeli occupation prisons, particularly the prisoners in the Naqab desert prison. They are subjected to systematic oppression, provocative inspection campaigns, and enforcement of the criminal policies of the Israeli government under the instructions of the extremist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir,” Al-Aloul said in a statement.

Al-Aloul added,

“Harming the prisoners and attempting to isolate them will have serious consequences. We are continuously trying to prevent the Israeli occupation from abusing (our) prisoners within its prisons.”

He urged all international human rights institutions “to urgently and immediately intervene to protect the prisoners from the occupier’s repressive apparatus.”

(WAFA, PC)