Report: Palestinian Prisoner Fatima Amarneh was Abused and Tortured after Arrest

Palestinian prisoner Fatima Amarneh, 41, from the northern West Bank city of Jenin, was subjected to the worst kinds of abuse and torture when she was arrested by Israeli occupation forces in occupied Jerusalem, the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission said in a report on Monday.

Amarneh was arrested on September 4 in occupied East Jerusalem, as she was coming out from Al-Aqsa Mosque.

She told the Commission’s attorney, Hanan Khatib, that an Israeli soldier kicked her, claiming she tried to stab him.

هيئة شؤون الأسرى للقسطل: الفلسطينية فاطمة عمارنة (44 عاماً) من جنين هي التي اعتقلها جنود الاحتلال عقب الاعتداء عليها عند باب حطة، أحد أبواب المسجد الأقصى، بتهمة تنفيذ عمية طعن. pic.twitter.com/DOJAEOe0E8 — القسطل الاخباري | القدس (@AlQastalps) September 4, 2023

Then, other soldiers attacked her and severely beat her until she lost consciousness. When she woke up, she found herself shackled inside a police jeep.

Amarneh was then transferred to the Jaffa Gate police station, al-Qishleh, where she was interrogated, tortured, and beaten.

“They put me in the prisoner’s transport bus and they stepped hard on me,” Amarneh reportedly told the lawyer, adding:

“Sometimes the bus would go fast and then stop suddenly. They transferred me from one place to another to put pressure on me and to infuriate me. Policewomen tightened my handcuffs to hurt me while they pushed me, kicked me, and beat me.”

Hard-right Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, commends the police officer who appeared in a video brutally beating up and kicking Fatima Amarna, a 44-year-old Palestinian woman, last night in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/t4uviSI4NT — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 5, 2023

According to the report, Amarneh was also terrorized and violated, while Israeli policewomen strip-searched many times.

“They ripped my outer garment and then they transferred me to Ramleh prison where I slept without eating anything. They then put me in solitary confinement in a dreary and coarse cell with a bed and a thin leather mattress, no pillows, and a dirty and stinky blanket,” she told her lawyer.

Amarneh’s attorney said that the bruises on the prisoner’s body were still visible and that parts of her clothes had blood stains on them.

