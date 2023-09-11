Report: Palestinian Prisoner Fatima Amarneh was Abused and Tortured after Arrest

September 11, 2023 Blog, News, Videos
The moment Fatima Amarneh is arrested and beaten up by an Israeli soldier in East Jerusalem. (Photo: video grab)

Amarneh’s attorney said that the bruises on the prisoner’s body were still visible and that parts of her clothes had blood stains on them.

Palestinian prisoner Fatima Amarneh, 41, from the northern West Bank city of Jenin, was subjected to the worst kinds of abuse and torture when she was arrested by Israeli occupation forces in occupied Jerusalem, the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission said in a report on Monday.

Amarneh was arrested on September 4 in occupied East Jerusalem, as she was coming out from Al-Aqsa Mosque.

She told the Commission’s attorney, Hanan Khatib, that an Israeli soldier kicked her, claiming she tried to stab him.

Then, other soldiers attacked her and severely beat her until she lost consciousness. When she woke up, she found herself shackled inside a police jeep.

Amarneh was then transferred to the Jaffa Gate police station, al-Qishleh, where she was interrogated, tortured, and beaten.

“They put me in the prisoner’s transport bus and they stepped hard on me,” Amarneh reportedly told the lawyer, adding:

“Sometimes the bus would go fast and then stop suddenly. They transferred me from one place to another to put pressure on me and to infuriate me. Policewomen tightened my handcuffs to hurt me while they pushed me, kicked me, and beat me.”

According to the report, Amarneh was also terrorized and violated, while Israeli policewomen strip-searched many times.

“They ripped my outer garment and then they transferred me to Ramleh prison where I slept without eating anything. They then put me in solitary confinement in a dreary and coarse cell with a bed and a thin leather mattress, no pillows, and a dirty and stinky blanket,” she told her lawyer.

Amarneh’s attorney said that the bruises on the prisoner’s body were still visible and that parts of her clothes had blood stains on them.

(WAFA, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*