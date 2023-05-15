Palestinians Commemorate the Nakba in Photos: ‘We Will Never Forget’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hundreds of Palestinians took part in a Nakba commemoration event in front of the United Nations headquarters in Gaza City on Monday.

Monday, May 15, marks the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, or Catastrophe – the destruction of the Palestinian homeland and the establishment of Israel atop its ruins.

The demonstrators raised the flag of Palestine and banners emphasizing that Palestinians will never give up on their Right of Return, as enshrined in international law, particularly UN Resolution 194.

Mahmoud Al-Zeq, a top member of the Political Bureau of the socialist group, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), said that, despite all challenges and calamities, the Palestinian people will not be broken.

Al-Zeq added that “the Palestinian people have been tirelessly resisting the Israeli invasion, and that they will never forgive and will never forget the dozens of brutal massacres that were committed against them; nor will they forget their land, cities, and villages from which they were displaced by the (Zionist) massacres committed against them.”

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)