LIVE BLOG: Israeli Onslaught on Gaza Continues, Palestine Resists

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Thursday morning, the Israeli army launched new airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Many Palestinians have been killed and many others wounded as a result of a massive Israeli military attack starting early on Tuesday.

The Palestine Chronicle has composed a list of all the names and ages of those who were killed in the Israeli bombardment:

Tareq Izz al-Din, 49

Mayar Tariq Ibrahim Ezz El-Din, 11

Ali Tariq Ibrahim Ezz El-Din, 9

Laila Majdi Mustafa Al-Bahtini, 44

Hajar Khalil Salah Al-Bahtini, 5

Jihad Shaker Ghannam, 62

Wafa Shadeed Ghannam, 50

Dr. Jamal Khaswan, 53

Youssef Jamal Saber Khaswan, 20

Yazan Jawdat Fathi Elayan, 17

Rami Shadi Musa Hamdan, 16

Tamim Muhammad Daoud, 5

Layan Bilal Madoukh, 10

Ayman Karam Saidam, 26

Alam Samir Abdel Aziz, 27

Muhammad Yusef Abu Taima, 25

Dania Adas, 19

Iman Alaa Atta Adass, 14

Saed Jawad Abed Farwana, 28

Wael Muhammad al-Agha, 34

Alaa Maher Baraka, 27

Ahmed Muhammad Ghanmi Al-Shabaki, 51

Mervat Saleh Muhammad Khaswan, 45

Ali Hasan Ghali

Mahmoud Hasan Ghali

Mahmoud Abdul Jawad Mansour

Thursday, May 11, 2:20 pm (GMT +3)

Israeli warplanes target the naval site of Al-Quds Brigades, west of al-Wsta.

Thursday, May 11, 2:15 pm (GMT +3)

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry from Berlin: There are ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire, to no avail so far.

Thursday, May 11, 12:50 pm (GMT +3)

Governmental Media Office: The latest Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip led to significant damage to the water and electricity networks and infrastructure.

The fishing sector has completely stopped due to the inability of fishermen to enter the sea.

Large areas of agricultural lands were bombed, as well as vegetable and poultry farms.

Thursday, May 11, 12:40 pm (GMT +3)

Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza: The latest aggression has left 25 martyrs, including 6 children, 4 women, and 2 elderly, in addition to injuring 76 citizens, including 24 children, 13 women, and 3 elderly people.

Palestinians inspect damage in the aftermath of Israel's bombing of a residential building belonging to the al-Masri family, in Beit Lahiya, in the northern #gaza Strip. #Gaza_under_attack 📸 Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle pic.twitter.com/Mwi052ww9g — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 11:20 am (GMT +3)

BREAKING | Israeli warplanes bombed a house in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, belonging to the Kafarneh family. No injuries were reported.

Thursday, May 11, 11:00 am (GMT +3)

A loud explosion was heard in the city of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thursday, May 11, 10:05 am (GMT +3)

Israeli occupation warplanes targeted a Resistance observatory station in the Abu Safiya area, east of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The damage caused by the Israeli bombing of a residential building in the town of Hamad, in Khan Yunis, in the southern #Gaza_Strip #IsraeliOccupation #Palestine #GazaUnderAttack #Gaza pic.twitter.com/W4RjMK3tcJ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 10:00 am (GMT +3)

Israeli occupation warplanes bombed agricultural land east of Beith Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)