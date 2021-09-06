Six Palestinian Prisoners Break out of Gilboa Prison after Digging Tunnel

Six Palestinian prisoners, most of them serving a life term for resisting the Israeli occupation, broke out this morning of Gilboa prison in northern Israel after digging a tunnel, according to Israeli reports.

Palestinian prisoners spent months or maybe years digging the tunnel that led them to escape during the night. Their breakout was not detected until hours later as the Israeli army started a wide-scale search for the prisoners.

During the night, 6 Palestinian prisoners managed to break out from an Israeli occupation prison in northern occupied Palestine. ❤️✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/EGeRTmodk0 — 🇵🇸 Ali 🇱🇧 (@allushiii_new) September 6, 2021

The prisoners were identified as:

Mahmoud Abdallah Arda, 46, from Arraba town near Jenin. He was arrested in 1996 and is serving a life sentence.

Mohammad Qassem Arda, 39, from Arraba. He was arrested in 2002 and is serving a life sentence.

Yacoub Mahmoud Qaderi, 49, from Beir al-Basha, inside Israel. He was arrested in 2003 and is serving a life sentence.

Ayham Kamanji, 35, from Kufr Dan, near Jenin. He was arrested in 2006 and is serving a life sentence.

Zakaria Zubeidi, 46, from Jenin refugee camp. He was arrested in 2019 and was not sentenced.

Munadel Yacoub Infeiat, 26, from Yabad near Jenin, arrested in 2019.

Around 4.650 Palestinians, including 40 women and 200 children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)