Palestinians in Gaza Rise against PA ‘Security Coordination’ with Israel (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

‘The National Committee of Palestinian Tribes, Clans and Families in the Gaza Strip’ urged in a statement the Palestinian people to rise up against the latest measures by the Palestinian Authority (PA) to arrest a leading fighter in the West Bank city of Nablus.

On Tuesday, PA security forces arrested Musab Shtayyeh, a decision that led to widespread protests in Nablus and across the occupied Palestinian territories.

In their statement, representatives of major Palestinian clans and tribes demanded the immediate release of Shtayyeh, and an end to all ‘security coordination’ between the PA and the Israeli occupation.

The Palestine Chronicle attended the large assembly held in Gaza City on Tuesday.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)