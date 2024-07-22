GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Reinvades Khan Yunis | Netanyahu-Biden Meeting May Be Cancelled | Massacres in Deir Al-Balah, Al-Zaytoun – Day 290

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 32 Palestinians were killed as a result of the continued Israeli bombardment of various areas of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, as Israel issued an evacuation order in preparation for the start of a military operation. According to CNN, it is not certain that a meeting will be held between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next Tuesday, as planned. Israeli helicopters fired heavily north of the Al-Bureij refugee camp, in central Gaza, and in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,893 Palestinians have been killed, and 89,727 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Monday, July 22, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli helicopters are firing heavily north of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI RADIO: Two people were injured in a stabbing attack at the entrance to Netiv Ha’asara, near the Sderot settlement in the Gaza Strip.

NASSER HOSPITAL: We do not have the capabilities to treat the wounded.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli shelling of homes and tents housing displaced people east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip continued after the occupation ordered the displaced to leave towards the crowded Mawasi area west of the city, claiming that it was a “safe area.”

MEDICAL SOURCES: At least 32 Palestinians were killed as a result of the continued Israeli bombardment of various areas east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

BREAKING: Multiple casualties, including babies and children, are being transported to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis as a result of the relentless Israeli airstrikes and surprise invasion of the city. pic.twitter.com/JjxovoCszv — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 22, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed as a result of Israeli shelling of the vicinity of a mosque in the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

BELGIAN FM: The International Court of Justice’s decision clearly condemned the settlements in the West Bank and must be respected and implemented.

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, adding that Israeli helicopters opened heavy fire north of the al-Bureij camp, also in the central Gaza Strip.

UNRWA: Israeli forces opened fire on UN convoy heading to Gaza.

EU’S BORRELL: What is happening in Gaza is unacceptable, stressing the EU’s support for implementing the International Court of Justice’s decision to withdraw from the occupied territories.

At least 30 Palestinians killed and dozens more injured as a result of the deadly Israeli airstrikes and surprise invasion of eastern Khan Younis since the early morning hours. pic.twitter.com/60m1IoI45v — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 22, 2024

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, called on citizens to donate blood in light of the ongoing massacres after the occupation announced the start of a new military operation east of the city.

Monday, July 22, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Al-Jazeera correspondent confirmed the killing and injury of two Palestinians in an Israeli raid that targeted a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from Israeli air strikes and artillery shelling on towns east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, has risen to 16, in addition to dozens of injuries.

AL-JAZEERA: 11 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured as a result of Israeli air strikes and artillery shelling on towns east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, after the occupation announced the start of a new operation in the area.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s aides sent a message to the office of former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump stating that he would like to meet him, but no date has been set yet.

Monday, July 22, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The number of casualties from the Israeli bombing of areas east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip has risen to 5

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the northern areas of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, coinciding with heavy shelling of the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in Israeli raids and artillery shelling targeting the eastern areas of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were injured in Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the eastern towns of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, minutes after the occupation announced the start of a new operation in the area.

This morning the Israeli "Air Force One" plane known as "Zion Wing" is taking it's first official flight abroad with Bibi Netanyahu on it, journalists and some family members of hostages. They are heading to Washington to meet with Biden, Harris and Trump. pic.twitter.com/yzVYtivVA2 — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) July 22, 2024

ISRAELI MEDIA: We intercepted air targets launched from Lebanon towards the Golan.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli army ordered the evacuation of the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip in preparation for the start of a new military operation.

Monday, July 22, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: 100,000 Israelis are now in shelters.

Monday, July 22, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MILITARY SOURCES: The state of alert was raised in all military sectors tonight, with warnings of the Houthis’ intention to launch a large number of drones towards Israel.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of Palestinian casualties arrived at Nasser Medical Complex as a result of the Israeli bombing of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip a short while ago.

Monday, July 22, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Gallant sent a letter to Biden thanking him for his support for Israel.

CNN: it is not certain that a meeting will be held between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next Tuesday as planned.

Monday, July 22, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

HERZOG: President Joe Biden is the first American president to visit Israel in a time of war and is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples.

