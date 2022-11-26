Palestinians in Jaffa Protest against Israel’s Plans to Evict 1,400 Citizens

Palestinian citizens of Israel staged a protest on Saturday in the Arab city of Jaffa against an Israeli plan to ethnically cleanse 1,400 Arab citizens from the city, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The protesters raised placards with slogans expressing rejection of the Israeli eviction plans under the Absentees’ Property Law of 1950.

Under this law, hundreds of indigenous Palestinian families could be evicted from their homes in favor of illegal Jewish settlers.

The placards at the protest read: “Absentee property for indigenous residents, not for investors” and “uprooting inhabitants and Judaizing the city is a timebomb”.

Meanwhile, the protesters called for all Arabs in Israel to stand against the Israeli eviction plans aimed at reinforcing the apartheid regime.

Most of Jaffa’s Palestinian population was forced to flee the city during the 1948 ensuing ethnic cleansing of more than 600,000 Palestinians by invading Zionist militias.

However, a community of approximately 15,000 Palestinians, who now hold Israeli citizenship, are still present in their ancestral land.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)