Palestinians in West Bank Declare General Strike after Six Killed by Israel

A general strike was called for by Palestinian political movements across the occupied West Bank, The New Arab reported. Businesses and institutions were closed in response to the call to strike in all major West Bank cities, including Ramallah.

“As soon as the news broke about the Israeli raid, many of us in Jenin headed to Nablus to stand beside our people there,” Atta Abu Rmeileh, secretary of the Fatah faction in the Jenin refugee camp, told The New Arab.

“There were large crowds of people at the Rafidia hospital, where Wadee al-Hawah was taken, among whom were many members of the Palestinian security forces who were all mobilized to confront any attempt by the occupation forces to reach the hospital,” Abu Rmeileh remarked.

“It was a scene of unity between residents, security forces and resistance fighters, as the whole city was targeted.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian fighters attacked the Israeli checkpoints of Salem and Jalamah outside Jenin. In a statement, the ‘Jenin brigade’ said that dozens of its members opened fire at the Israeli positions in support of the ‘Lions’ Den’.

More shootings at Israeli forces were reported at the Qalandia checkpoint and outside the town of Abu Dis, near Jerusalem.

In a statement, the ‘Lions’ Den’ group threatened Israel on Sunday with more armed actions against its forces.

“Besiege everywhere now, unleash your drones and your spies, for we have prepared a fire for you,” the statement read.

The ‘Lions’ Den’ statement came following the killing of 33-year-old Tamer Kilani in an explosion inside Nablus’ old city. The group accused Israel of being behind the killing, describing Kilani as “one of its fiercest fighters”.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)