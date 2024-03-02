Palestinian Child Killed – Israeli Forces Storm Towns, Cities in Occupied West Bank

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian child during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, Israeli soldiers stormed the village of Kafr Ni’ma, west of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

During the raid, 16-year-old Muhammed Murad al-Deek was fatally shot in the head by Israeli soldiers.

WAFA cited the Palestinian Red Crescent as saying that al-Deek was critically injured with live bullets to the head and that their attempt to reanimate him was vain.

Israeli forces also carried out raids in the cities of Qalqilya and Hebron (Al-Khalil), as well as the town of Azzun.

Family bids farewell to Mohammed Eddik, a Palestinian child who was shot dead by the occupation forces during a military raid in the village of Kafr Nema, west of Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/LRJ4xQiYtq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 2, 2024

According to the Anadolu news agency, Israeli forces conducted raids in Azzun, near Qalqilya for the sixth consecutive day, arresting one Palestinian and causing damage to property in residents’ homes.

In the city of Qalqilya, the Israeli soldiers reportedly raided the house of a former Palestinian detainee, arrested one person, and clashed with local Palestinians.

In Hebron, the occupation troops raided the towns of Bani Naim, Yatta, and Tarqumiya, as well as the village of As-Samu, forcibly entered houses, damaged property, and detained several people.

The military also raided the towns of Sanur and Jaba in Jenin, seizing a printing press in Sanur and engaging in clashes with Palestinians in Jaba.

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,320 Palestinians have been killed, and 71,533 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.

(PC, WAFA, AA)