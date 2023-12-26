Palestinians Killed, Wounded in New Israeli Massacres in Southern Gaza

Several Palestinians were killed and wounded at dawn on Tuesday in the Israeli bombing of a house in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA cited medical sources as saying that, in addition to the dead and wounded, several people remain missing under the rubble.

PALESTINE RED CRESCENT SOCIETY: An Israeli artillery shelling targeted the society's headquarters in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern #Gaza Strip.

Israeli warplanes also bombed a house west of the city, and the vicinity of the Nasser Hospital, while artillery shelling targeted the city center.

In Rafah, also in the south of the Gaza Strip, several wounded people arrived at the Kuwaiti Hospital as a result of the bombing of a house belonging to the al-Amsi family in the center of the city.

Israeli occupation warplanes also bombed a house in the Shaboura camp in central Rafah and targeted the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: Our force targeted 100 sites in the southern Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,674 Palestinians have been killed, and 54,536 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)