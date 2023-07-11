Palestinians Live In Fear – A Poem

By David P. Carroll

And no one seems to notice us Palestinians

No one seems to care

They’ve heard our story

Before and they just don’t bloody care but Poet David P Carroll

Feels you’re pain every day and my heart cry’s for you all every day and

I’ll fight for every Palestinian who’s suffering today

And our dreams and hopes will always fade away and

I’m afraid for the little to go outside

Bombs dropping on them playing on the beaches and there’s

No hope for us Palestinians any day

When will this pain ever just go away

And when I try and catch my breath an other bomb is dropped on me and

In a silent world of forgotten dreams and every Palestinian will fade away and you’ll all be forever in my heart every day.