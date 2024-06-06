Massacre in Nuseirat – Israel Bombs Crowded UNRWA School, Kills Scores

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that the Israeli occupation forces committed a new massacre tonight by targeting Al-Sardi School, which shelters displaced people in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Ismail al-Thawabta, director of the government media office in Gaza, said in a press conference that the number of people killed is expected to rise due to the large number of serious and critical injuries.

The Israeli army admitted to carrying out the attack, claiming that its warplanes bombed a compound used by Hamas inside a school belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Initial media reports, including those by Al-Jazeera said that at least 29 Palestinians were killed as a result of the Israeli shelling that targeted the school housing displaced people in Camp 2 in Nuseirat.

تغطية صحفية: تواصل عملية انتشال الجثامين في المجزرة التي ارتكبها الاحتلال بعد قصف مدرسة السردي التي تؤوي نازحين في مخيم النصيرات وسط القطاع pic.twitter.com/2dPitW8Kdd — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 6, 2024

Attacks on Central Gaza

On Wednesday, the Israeli occupation forces continued their raids on several areas in the Gaza Strip, leaving dozens of dead and wounded, and causing massive destruction in the health sector.

Hours before the Nuseirat school massacre, Israel attacked Maghazi refugee camp, also in central Gaza, killing and wounding many.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said at least 70 were killed and more than 300 wounded had been taken to Al-Aqsa hospital since Tuesday as a result of Israeli airstrikes on central Gaza.

عاجل|وصول شهداء وإصابات إلى مستشفى الأقصى جراء قصف الاحتلال مدرسة ذكور الإعدادية د "السردي" التي تؤوي نازحين بمخيم ٢ في النصيرات وسط القطاع pic.twitter.com/kAn4wSsBIq — القسطل الإخباري (@AlQastalps) June 5, 2024

The Israeli occupation also launched a series of raids targeting the eastern areas of Deir al-Balah.

Meanwhile, four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid on a gathering of citizens in the Rimal neighborhood in central Gaza City.

Throughout the last 24 hours, Israeli artillery shelled Nuseirat, Al-Mughraqa, Al-Zahra and Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Al-Jazeera correspondent reported that the number of Palestinians killed rose to 97 people within 24 hours, as a result of the Israeli shelling.

♦️#عاجل| مصادر صحفية: 18 شهـ.يد جراء قصف الاحـ.تلال مدرسة السردي التي تؤوي نازحين بمخيم ٢ في النصيرات وسط القطاع pic.twitter.com/HFlHInu5Ts — شبكة قدس فيد (@quds_feed) June 5, 2024

War Crimes

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,586 Palestinians have been killed, and 83,074 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)