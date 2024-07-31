Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated by Israel – What We Know So Far

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced on Wednesday morning the assassination of the head of its political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, after being targeted by an Israeli raid in Tehran.

Iranian authorities confirmed the assassination and said they are investigating its circumstances.

How did the assassination take place?

Hamas announced in a statement issued at six o’clock this morning Palestine time that Haniyeh was assassinated after being targeted by an Israeli raid on his residence in Tehran after participating in the inauguration ceremony of the new President Massoud Bezshkian.

The Iranian authorities later confirmed Haniyeh’s assassination without clarifying the circumstances of his targeting and said they would announce the results of the investigation as soon as possible.

Where and when?

The Iranian news agency said that the assassination of Haniyeh occurred around two in the morning on Wednesday local time – nine thirty GMT on Tuesday evening – noting that he was staying in a special headquarters for veterans in Tehran.

The agency added that Haniyeh was killed with one of his bodyguards.

On the other hand, Iran’s Fars news agency said that Haniyeh’s residence was targeted in an area north of the capital Tehran.

The head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated by an Israeli strike in Tehran.

What weapon was used for assassination?

Iran’s Noor News website said that Haniyeh was targeted by a shell fired from the air, noting that investigations are underway to determine the location from which the shell was launched.

Israel’s broadcaster, KAN, claimed that Haniyeh was killed by a missile fired from a country outside Iran rather than from Iranian airspace.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the incident and said it did not respond to foreign media reports.

