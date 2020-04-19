PHOTOS: Gaza Factories Increase Production to Help World Contain Coronavirus

By Fawzi Mahmoud

Photos below show Palestinian workers in the besieged Gaza Strip making protective masks and preventive medical suits at a local factory in Gaza City on April 19.

Since the spread of the coronavirus epidemic in Gaza and throughout the world, local factories have largely geared their production towards the making of masks, medical suits, and other urgently needed supplies.

Palestine Chronicle reporter in Gaza has documented that despite the Strip’s humble means and the absence of testing kits, efforts at combating the spread of the deadly virus continue unabated.

Sewing factories in Gaza have been busy manufacturing face masks for the local and international markets in response to the COVID-19 disease.

Palestine Chronicle reported on April 17 on the Hasco sewing factory’s mask production which is slated for international markets.

Abdullah Shehadeh, one of Hasco’s managers, said 40 workers have been working hard to make masks.

Shehadeh said that Gaza will do everything in its capacity to support efforts in Europe and elsewhere to contain the virus, adding that human life should always be placed above political differences.

All Photos by Fawzi Mahmoud

(The Palestine Chronicle)