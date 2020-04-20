Israeli Soldiers Arrest Five Palestinians in West Bank Raid

Israeli forces raided early this morning two towns in southern West Bank and detained at least five Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

Israeli soldiers raided and searched homes in the town of Deir Samet, west of Hebron (Al-Khalil), and detained four young Palestinians from the extended al-Hroub clan.

In the town of Taqoa, southeast of Bethlehem, soldiers raided and searched the family home of Mousa al-Amour, 22, and detained him, the PPS reported.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

On March 31, the Geneva-based Euro-Med Monitor urged the international community to protect Palestinians and force Israeli soldiers to stop incursions of cities and towns that threaten preventive measures taken by the Palestinian Authority to control the outbreak of coronavirus.

It also called for investigating the suspicious behavior of a number of soldiers and Jewish settlers, which appeared to be an attempt to spread the infection and hold those responsible to account.

Seven new coronavirus cases were confirmed this morning in the West Bank, raising the total in Palestine to 329, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)