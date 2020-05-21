PLO Official: Decision to Cancel Agreements with Israel, US Immediately Came into Force

A senior Palestine Liberation Organization official stated Wednesday that the Palestinian leadership’s decision to abolish all agreements and understandings with Israel and the US came into force immediately following its promulgation.

Speaking to Voice of Palestine radio, Secretary-General of the PLO Executive Committee Saeb Erekat said that the decision has come into force immediately after it was promulgated by President Mahmoud Abbas.

Abbas declared Tuesday during an urgent meeting in Ramallah that the PLO and the State of Palestine were absolved of all agreements and understandings with the American and Israeli governments and of all ensuing obligations, including security obligations.

Erekat pointed out that not only has Israel turned its back to the basic concept of the Oslo Accords, but it has also abolished the agreement and not committed to its obligations.

“The resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2012 accorded Palestine non-member observer status in the United Nations, and thus, determined our legal person, as a people under occupation,” he stressed.

The PLO official pointed out that the current status quo could not continue and that Israel has now to shoulder all responsibilities and obligations as an occupying power based on the international humanitarian law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949.

Erekat reiterated Abbas’ call for convening an international conference with full powers and within a specific timetable for the purpose of solving the final-status issues and establishing the independent Palestinian state.

