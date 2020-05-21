A Conversation on Kashmir and Palestine and the Struggle for Freedom (VIDEO)

Kashmiris and Palestinians need “unity of purpose” among themselves to succeed in their common struggle, experts, and advocates speaking at a video conference said on Wednesday.

At the conference titled, ‘A conversation on Kashmir and Palestine and the Struggle for Freedom’, President of Pakistani-administered Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and CIGA Director, Prof. Sami Al-Arian, drew similarities between the issues of Kashmir and Palestine, saying both were born out of British imperialism.

The conference was jointly hosted by the Istanbul-based think tank Center for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA) and Kashmir Civitas, an international advocacy group.

The discussion was moderated by Dr. Farhan Chak, Secretary-General of Kashmir Civitas and Dr. Ramzy Baroud, Editor of the Palestine Chronicle and a Non-resident Research Fellow at CIGA.

(Anadolu Agency, The Palestine Chronicle)