A Conversation on Kashmir and Palestine and the Struggle for Freedom (VIDEO)

May 21, 2020 Articles, Features, Videos
'A Conversation on Kashmir and Palestine and the Struggle for Freedom', a CIGA seminar in collaboration with Kashmir Civitas. (Photo: File)

Kashmiris and Palestinians need “unity of purpose” among themselves to succeed in their common struggle, experts, and advocates speaking at a video conference said on Wednesday.

At the conference titled, ‘A conversation on Kashmir and Palestine and the Struggle for Freedom’, President of Pakistani-administered Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and CIGA Director, Prof. Sami Al-Arian, drew similarities between the issues of Kashmir and Palestine, saying both were born out of British imperialism.

The conference was jointly hosted by the Istanbul-based think tank Center for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA) and Kashmir Civitas, an international advocacy group.

The discussion was moderated by Dr. Farhan Chak, Secretary-General of Kashmir Civitas and Dr. Ramzy Baroud, Editor of the Palestine Chronicle and a Non-resident Research Fellow at CIGA.

(Anadolu Agency, The Palestine Chronicle)

