‘Political Killing’ – Russian Foreign Minister Condemns Israeli Attack on Iranian Consulate in Damascus

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denounced on Saturday the Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, calling it a “political killing”.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that Lavrov condemned the Israeli attack during a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Lavrov reportedly emphasized the imperative of upholding the sanctity of diplomatic and consular facilities, protected by the relevant Vienna Conventions.

“Any attacks on diplomatic and consular facilities, the inviolability of which is guaranteed by the relevant Vienna Conventions, are categorically unacceptable, as well as political killings,” the ministry said.

The Israeli strike on April 1 claimed the lives of 13 people, including seven Iranian military advisers with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

During the discussion, the top diplomats exchanged views on the prevailing situation in the Middle East and affirmed their commitment to maintaining a “high level of coordination” on both regional and global matters.

“The sides stressed the interest of both sides in consistently increasing political and diplomatic, as well as trade and economic cooperation, including in the transport and logistics sector, including transit transportation,” the ministry said.

Zodiac Ship

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced on Saturday the seizure of a cargo ship, stating it “belonged to the Zionist regime.” This declaration followed reports of the ship being captured near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Iranian Tasnim Agency, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy intercepted the cargo vessel and redirected it towards Iranian territorial waters.

The Iranian IRNA agency reported that the Revolutionary Guard Navy halted the ‘MSC Aris’ through a military operation near the Strait of Hormuz.

The vessel, which was flying the Portuguese flag, is associated with the Zodiac group, owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.

MSC, a subsidiary of the Zodiac Group, stated that Iranian authorities detained the ship during its transit through the Strait of Hormuz. They confirmed the crew comprises 25 individuals and that they are engaging with relevant authorities to ensure their safety and the ship’s return.

The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority confirmed the seizure of a ship 50 nautical miles northeast of the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah.

The Associated Press confirmed watching a video showing armed personnel being lowered onto the ship’s deck via helicopter. A crew member could be heard instructing colleagues not to disembark and to move to a specific area of the vessel.

The ship’s last tracked location was near Dubai, heading towards the Strait of Hormuz, before its tracking data ceased—a typical occurrence for Israeli ships navigating the region.

‘Israel Will Be Punished’

Iran has vowed to target Israel following an attack on its consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1.

Among the victims were General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, and his deputy, General Hadi Haj Rahemi.

Describing last week’s attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus as a “mistake,” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Israel “will be punished” for it.

Khamenei made the remarks during his Eid al-Fitr sermon in the Iranian capital of Tehran, after leading mass congregational prayers attended by tens of thousands of people.

“The evil regime made a mistake in this case, and it must and will be punished,” Iran’s supreme leader warned, escalating speculation that retaliatory military action is imminent.

(PC, Anadolu)