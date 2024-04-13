Hamas Calls on PA to ‘Protect Our People’ amid Settlers’ Rampage in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has called on the Palestinian Authority and its security forces to protect Palestinian people amid the escalation of settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas said that “the escalation of frenzied attacks carried out by the settler militias (…) are war crimes committed by the Zionist enemy”.

According to Hamas, this is an Israeli “scheme aimed at seizing the lands of the West Bank and expelling and displacing its people from it.”

Hamas urged “the masses of our people and our heroic fighters … to escalate the revolutionary and resistance movement, to clash with the zionist enemy and its criminal settler militias.”

The statement also called on the PA and its security forces to “practice their role entrusted to them, to protect our people suffering under the weight of daily raids and invasions, operations of killing and arrests, and daily crimes of the settlers”.

More distressing scenes emerge from Qusra village after attacks by Israeli settlers have left dozens of Palestinian properties destroyed and in ruins. Israeli occupation forces are on-site, overseeing and helping the settlers in their attacks. pic.twitter.com/ucxAM0d9ZZ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 13, 2024

Settlers’ Rampage

Israeli occupation forces escorted illegal Jewish settlers while they carried out widespread attacks in the West Bank on Saturday, following the discovery of a settler’s body, Al-Jazeera reported.

At least 16 Palestinians were injured in the ensuing confrontations, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Jewish settlers stormed Palestinian villages and towns after the body of a settler teenager was found, east of Ramallah.

Groups of settlers attacked several villages, including Duma, Al-Sawiya, and Qasra south of Nablus, as well as Al-Mughaiyr, Abu Falah, Deir Dibwan, and Turmus Ayya east of Ramallah.

West Bank | IOF-backed settlers wreak havoc and violently raid villages of Al-Sawiya, Qusr and Duma, Nablus and Al-Mughayir, Ein Siniya, and Al-Mazra'a Al-Gharbiya, Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/UwK2wypuw9 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) April 13, 2024

Confrontations erupted between Palestinians, Israeli occupation forces, and illegal Jewish settlers in Beit Furik, east of Nablus.

Settlers also fired on Palestinian vehicles on the Al-Marajat Road between Ramallah and Jericho, and blocked roads with cars in Khallet an-Nahlah, east of Bethlehem.

Meanwhile, settlers attacked Palestinian shepherds in the Shomra area in the Masafer Yatta region south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), while Israeli soldiers arrested a Palestinian citizen grazing livestock in the Shaab al-Buttam area in Masafer Yatta.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported 16 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli forces and settlers in villages across Ramallah and Nablus.

CNN: ‘Settlers Set Cars, Homes Ablaze’

CNN reported that its team “witnessed dozens of settlers descending onto the Palestinian village of Al-Mughayir in the occupied West Bank Saturday afternoon.”

Earlier, the Israeli army confirmed the death of Binyamin Achimair, missing since Friday, in the Malachi Hashalom area. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to apprehend the perpetrators.

The team “witnessed settlers setting a building and cars ablaze”.

HAPPENING NOW: A large-scale attack by Israeli settler militias targeting the village of Duma in the occupied West Bank. Several homes were set on fire. Injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/bo3kbytLbk — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 13, 2024

Moreover, CNN confirmed that “settlers also appear to have shot at a fire truck that arrived to put out the fires, causing the truck to engulf in flames”.

The attack by illegal Jewish settlers on the village comes a day after another large-scale attack, which left one Palestinian man dead.

(The Palestine Chronicle)