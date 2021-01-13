Gantz’s Calls for Unity against Netanyahu Rejected

Most Israeli parties have declared their refusal to unite or merge with the Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) alliance chaired by Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, local media reported yesterday.

“I am willing to sacrifice much for Bibi to go. If we get rid of our egos, we’ll get rid of Bibi,” Gantz had said in a press conference, using Benjamin Netanyahu’s nickname. “We cannot let [Netanyahu] smash us into splinters of parties,” he added.

Bidding to foster unity, Gantz apologizes to Lapid for saying he ‘hates people’ https://t.co/nI47pqtPY3 — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) January 13, 2021

However, his calls fell on deaf ears as he was looked at by other parties as to the man who splintered his own party by joining a coalition with Netanyahu last year.

Several recent surveys found that Gantz is now polling at 4-5 seats in the Knesset; however, he entered the dissolved Knesset with 33 seats. Some monitors have said that Gantz is in danger of falling below the 3.25 percent threshold for entering the Knesset.

Gantz unity plea falls flat, but his deep coffers are nothing to sneeze at https://t.co/pjF28dulb3 — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) January 12, 2021

According to the Times of Israel, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid said:

“We shall make every effort to form alliances that will lead to a sane, liberal government that will change the country.”

But sources within the party told the paper that Gantz did not respect the obligations and promises he made when he joined the government with Netanyahu. “So how can Lapid take him back and trust him now?”

For his part, the head of Yisrael Beiteinu Avigdor Lieberman addressed Gantz saying: “You had the opportunity to get rid of Netanyahu, but you chose to become a reserve Prime Minister. What you can do in favor of the state is your declaration not to go for the next elections.”

He accused Gantz of spoiling the political system in Israel; therefore, he should pay the price and leave political life. He said there is no need to meet with him because he “is not credible”.

Israel is due to hold its fourth election in two years as its coalition government collapsed last month after it could not agree on a budget.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)