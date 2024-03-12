‘Price of Aid is Death’ – Israel Shells Palestinians Waiting for Humanitarian Aid

Several Palestinians were killed and others injured on Tuesday in a new Israeli shelling of Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in the northern Gaza Strip, Anadolu news agency reported.

Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting to receive aid near the Kuwait roundabout, Salameh Maarouf, head of the Gaza-based government media office, said in a statement.

The statement added that the new attack brought the death toll of Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid to 400 people, with 1,300 others injured.

Earlier on Tuesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that at least nine people were killed and more than 20 others injured when the Israeli army dropped bombs and opened fire on Palestinians awaiting aid trucks south of Gaza City.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza on Tuesday urged the international community to save Palestinians in the northern areas of the Strip from starvation, stressing that the Israeli army has made it a “routine” to target crowds waiting for aid.

“Bombing gatherings of starving people has become a daily routine practiced by the (Israeli) occupation, and seen by the international community on TV,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

“The price of a small package of aid may mean certain death,” the ministry added.

Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,112 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,760 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, Anadolu)