Israeli Forces Hold Palestinian Children in Gaza Playground, Force Them to Strip

Israeli forces gathered scores of Palestinian civilians, including children and elderly, in a playground in northern Gaza City, forcing them to strip to their underwear, Anadolu News Agency reported.

In a video circulating on social media, Palestinian children and elderly are seen being held in custody by Israeli occupation forces in a playground after being stripped down to their underwear.

Israeli tanks are seen pointing at defenseless Palestinian civilians.

According to Anadolu, “The fate of those Palestinians is unknown, as the Israeli army has not yet commented on the video.”

Israel has detained many Palestinian civilians in Gaza since the beginning of the ground invasion on October 27, according to family members and rights groups.

In many cases, families have no information about their relatives’ whereabouts or conditions.

On December 18, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that hundreds of Palestinians who were detained in Gaza have been held for weeks at a detention facility in southern Israel.

Several of them have reportedly died under “unclear circumstances”.

“The detainees are blindfolded and handcuffed for most of the day, and the lights are on at the facility throughout the night,” the report stated, adding that the detainees are held in fenced compounds, blindfolded and handcuffed for most of the day.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,915 Palestinians have been killed, and 54,918 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

