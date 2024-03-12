GAZA LIVE BLOG: 100 Missiles Launched towards Israel | UNRWA: Open Crossings | China: Killing of Civilians Must Stop – Day 158

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah launched over 100 missiles towards Israeli military sites, in response to the bombing of areas in Lebanon, most notably the eastern city of Baalbek. Israeli forces continued to target several areas of besieged Gaza and to prevent aid, including critical medical supplies, from entering the Strip. China reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire while European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen said that the situation in Gaza is at a point of no return. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,112 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,760 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, March 12, 11:50 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We fired more than 100 missiles toward Israeli military sites.

UNRWA: There is no international will to bring aid into Gaza. The crossings are the only way to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

EU COMMISSION PRESIDENT: The situation in Gaza has reached the point of no return and all methods must be used to reach those in need.

CHINESE FM: The killing of civilians in Gaza must stop.

Tuesday, March 12, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 11 Palestinians were recovered from the town of Al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: The first ship carrying aid to Gaza departs from Cyprus.

WASHINGTON POST (quoting UNRWA Communications Director): The number of trucks through the crossing points linking Gaza to Israel must be increased. There are easier, faster and safer ways than delivering aid by air and sea.

Tuesday, March 12, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN: More than 100 missiles targeted the Golan and Upper Galilee.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (quoting American intelligence report): The position of Netanyahu and his far-right government is in danger.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Eight people were killed and others missing as a result of an Israeli bombing on the home of the Abu Sinjar family in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: 70 missiles from Lebanon targeted the Golan Heights.

Tuesday, March 12, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 9 Palestinians were killed due to occupation bombing of crowds waiting for humanitarian aid.

LAPID: There are no obstacles preventing cooperation with the Palestinian Authority regarding the Gaza war.

UNRWA: Israel prohibited the entry of critical medical aid.

Tuesday, March 12, 05:10 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli aircraft bombed Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip, and launched a raid on the Tal al-Zaatar area, north of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes targeted a house belonging to the Abu Sanjar family in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

YEMEN: Spokesman for Ansarallah in Yemen:

We will continue to prevent Israeli navigation or ships heading to the ports of occupied Palestine until the aggression on Gaza is stopped. Our military operations will escalate during the month of Ramadan in support of the Palestinian people and our mujahideen brothers in Gaza.

