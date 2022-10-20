Israeli Forces Kill Oday Tamimi, Who Allegedly Shot Israeli Soldier in Shuafat

Israeli forces Wednesday evening killed a Palestinian young man accused of carrying out a shooting attack to the east of the occupied city of Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources confirmed that Israeli forces killed Oday Tamimi, a resident of the Jerusalem refugee camp of Shuafat, accused of killing a soldier and injuring another in a drive-by shooting attack at an Israeli military checkpoint on October 8.

Israeli soldiers exchanged gunfire with Tamimi at the entrance of the illegal settlement of Ma’ale Adumim, killing him. The occupation authorities withhold his body.

Israeli occupation forces pursued Tamimi for over ten days following the drive-by shooting.

They besieged Shufat camp, Anata town, and the surrounding areas for 12 days, initiated large-scale and violent searches of homes and buildings and detained dozens of Palestinians.

The army has since been constantly invading and ransacking the houses of his family and relatives in the camp, causing serious damage and interrogating and detaining many of them.

Upon the news of Tamimi’s killing, Palestinian political groups declared a day of mourning and observed a general strike across the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem.

(The Palestine Chronicle)