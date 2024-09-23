Qassam Strikes Israel, from Lebanon – Resistance Roundup – Day 353

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Qassam Brigades announced that it is retaliating against Israeli aggression on Lebanon by firing 40 missiles towards Israel.

Al-Qassam’s missiles, however, did not originate from Gaza this time nor did they strike southern Israel. Instead, they targeted northern Israel from inside Lebanese territories.

This particular announcement at a time that Israel has launched a large-scale aggression on Lebanon, killing and wounding thousands, sums up the nature of the ongoing war.

Unlike previous wars, neither Lebanese nor Palestinians are fighting alone. This is ‘Unity of Squares’ in action.

In fact, the extent of the Israeli aggression in Lebanon is another desperate attempt at breaking the will of the Lebanese people, the same way that Israel has tried but failed to break the will of the Palestinians in Gaza.

For around-the-clock coverage of the ongoing Israeli wars on Gaza and Lebanon, click here.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

Al-Qassam fighters successfully trapped a convoy of zionist military vehicles in a pre-prepared ambush along the supply line of the invading forces east of Rafah city. Our fighters were able to successfully target 3 military bulldozers of the D9 type and 2 Merkava tanks as they passed through the eastern George intersection, using Al-Yassin 105 shells and guerilla-explosive devices.

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

In cooperation with the Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Forces, we bombed zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles with a barrage of heavy-caliber mortar shells.

Hezbollah

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed the Northern Corps reserve headquarters, the Galilee Division reserve base and its logistics warehouses in the Amiad base and Rafael military-industrial complex in the Zevulun area, north of Haifa, with dozens of rockets.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed the main warehouses in the northern region in the Nimra base with dozens of rockets.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed the headquarters of the missile and artillery battalions in the Yoav barracks with dozens of rockets.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Monday 09-23-2024 bombed the Northern Corps headquarters in the Ein Zeitim base with dozens of rockets.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Monday 23/09/2024, bombed the Rafael military industry complexes in the area of Zevulun, north of the city of Haifa with dozens of rockets.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Monday, 23-09-2024, targeted the base and airport of Ramat David with dozens of rockets.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Monday, 23-09-2024, once again targeted the main warehouses of the northern region at the Nimra base with dozens of rockets.

In response to the Zionist enemy’s claims of assassinating our brother, the fighter Ali Karaki, we confirm that our dear brother, the fighter leader, Hajj Ali Karaki, is fine and, God willing, in full health and wellness and has moved to a safe place.

(The Palestine Chronicle)