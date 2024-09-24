LIVE BLOG: Barrage of Rockets towards Israeli Targets as Aggression on Lebanese Civilian Population Continues – Day 354

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 24 Lebanese were killed in Western Bekaa in the latest round of the continued Israeli aggression while hundreds were wounded. A barrage of rockets was fired towards Israel as a former Israeli air defense commander said that no one can determine the size of Hezbollah’s weapons stores and that the group’s firepower is almost unlimited. The death toll from the Israeli bombing of three houses in Khan Yunis and Deir Al-Balah has risen to 14 dead, including women and children.

Tuesday, September 24, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The air force has begun another wave of attacks in Lebanon.

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Harat al-Fakhani and Maqna in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Nine Palestinians were killed and others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting homes and a civilian vehicle in Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Nine people were taken to Nahariya Hospital with minor injuries following the recent shelling in the Western Galilee.

BEIRUT AIRPORT: More than 30 flights to and from Beirut were cancelled.

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli raids targeted the outskirts of Tyre and the Mahmoudiyah area in southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Explosions were heard in the skies of Nazareth and Afula, and that missiles and fragments of interceptor missiles fell in the Nazareth area.

CHANNEL 12: A rocket was fired from Lebanon and fell in the city of Kiryat Shmona. Fires broke out in various locations in Kiryat Shmona in the Upper Galilee as a result of rockets falling.

CHANNEL 13: A building was hit in Kiryat Shmona by a missile launched from Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Heavy shelling targeted Kiryat Shmona with about 50 rockets from Lebanon, noting reports of damage to buildings.

Tuesday, September 24, 10:15 am (GMT+2)

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli raids targeted the outskirts of Tyre and the Mahmoudiyah area in southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Explosions were heard in the skies of Nazareth and Afula, and missiles and fragments of interceptor missiles fell in the Nazareth area.

CHANNEL 12: A rocket was fired from Lebanon and fell in the city of Kiryat Shmona.

ISRAELI MEDIA: A warehouse belonging to the Kiryat Shmona municipality was directly hit by a missile launched from Lebanon.

CHANNEL 13: A building was hit in Kiryat Shmona by a missile launched from Lebanon.

ISRAELI HOME FRONT: Sirens are sounding in Nazareth, Afula, and areas in the Lower Galilee and northern Golan.

SULLIVAN: Israel and Hezbollah must be pushed to stop the cycle of violence and avoid a wider war.

AFP: The French agency quoted an American official as saying that his country rejects a ground invasion of Lebanon, indicating that the American administration will present concrete ideas to contain the crisis.

KAN: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation quoted the former air defense commander as saying that no one can determine the size of Hezbollah’s weapons stores. The former Israeli official added that Hezbollah’s firepower is almost unlimited.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The death toll from the Israeli bombing of 3 houses in Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah rose to 14 dead, including children and women.

AL-MAYADEEN:

Israeli artillery shelling targets northern Nusairat in the central Gaza Strip. A medium-range missile salvo was launched from Lebanon towards an Israeli military target in the vicinity of occupied Afula

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sound in a large number of northern settlements and Marj Ibn Amer, including Nazareth and Afula.

CHANNEL 12: We expect a blow to the economy in the coming days, with expectations that Moody’s will reduce Israel’s credit rating.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Rambam Hospital in Haifa received 7 injuries as a result of the recent shelling in the north.

Tuesday, September 24, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: Five injured people arrived at HaEmek Hospital in Afula after rockets were fired from Lebanon.

WALLA: the Home Front Command issued new instructions to stop education in additional towns in northern Israel today.

HEZBOLLAH: Hezbollah announced that it had bombed Megiddo military airport for the third time with “Fadi 2” missiles.

Tuesday, September 24, 08:25 am (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: Settlements in Carmel and eastern Haifa to suspend classes today.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Hundreds of rockets were fired from Lebanon at Israel in the past 24 hours.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Two million Israelis caught in Hezbollah’s crossfire.

AL-MAYADEEN: Rocket barrages continue to be fired towards Israel.

ISRAELI MEDIA (Citing Netanyahu during the cabinet meeting yesterday): Our goal is to break the link held on October 8 between the Lebanese front and the Gaza front.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sound in the area of Haifa, Krayot and Shfar’am. Rockets fall in Krayot.

Tuesday, September 24, 07:20 am (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: A raid on the Jal al-Bahr area, Al-Hosh and the town of Marakeh in the district of Tyre.

NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY (Lebanon): The occupation launches three raids on Baalbek, Durres and Al-Bazalia in the Bekaa.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed Megiddo military airport for the third time with Fadi-2 rockets. We also bombed the explosives factory in the Zichron area, 60 kilometers from the border, with Fadi-2 rockets, in addition to the Amos base with Fadi-1 missiles.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Several airlines announced today the cancellation of flights to and from Israel. They include Wizz, Iveria, British Airways and Azerbaijan Airlines.

The people of Tripoli in northern Lebanon warmly welcome the people of the south who have been displaced as a result of the Israeli aggression on the country. pic.twitter.com/C9Fa6BIQAu — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 24, 2024

AL-MAYADEEN: 10 people killed from the same family in a massacre following an Israeli raid on a house in Shaat in the Bekaa area in south Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces were targeted with an explosive device in the town of Al-Silah Al-Harithiyah, west of Jenin in the West Bank.

