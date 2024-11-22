Rafah Resurrected – Resistance Roundup – Day 413

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

For weeks, the Rafah axis has been fairly calm, leading to the typical premature conclusion among Israeli military analysts that the Resistance brigades in southern Gaza had been destroyed.

The understanding that Al-Qassam Brigades in the Rafah region had been dismembered beyond repair followed the killing of Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, on October 16.

However, it seems that the Israeli assessment was wrong, as it is now proving to be wrong in Beit Lahia and the rest of northern Gaza.

Al-Qassam Brigades said that it had carried out a complex operation at the Burj Awad junction in the city of Rafah.

The operation included the sniping of four Israeli soldiers, using Al-Ghoul rifles, the targeting of a Merkava tank that came to the rescue, using Yassin-105, and finally the targeting of a military bulldozer that came to pull out the destroyed tank.

The term ‘complex operation’ in this context is important because it indicates that elaborate preparations, involving control and command centers, were involved in the planning. An operation of this nature cannot simply be the work of one or two individuals.

This suggests that Al-Qassam Brigades in Rafah have been regrouped, although it is not clear whether these brigades are able to operate at partial or full capacity.

Elsewhere, in Beit Lahia, Arab military analysts believe that the Beit Lahia Qassam Brigades are operating at a 90 percent capacity, an astounding realization, considering that Beit Lahia was one of the first Palestinian towns to be attacked and flattened by the Israeli military since the start of the war.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Qassam fighters were able to target a zionist force that had taken refuge inside a house with a TBG shell, killing and wounding its members on Al-Saftawi Street, west of Jabalia city, north of the Gaza Strip. “Qassam fighters were able to carry out a complex operation against the enemy soldiers and vehicles near Burj Awad junction in Rafah city a short while ago.

“Our fighters spotted a number of occupation soldiers in the area and success sniped 4 of them with the Qassam “Ghoul” rifle and confirmed the death of 2 soldiers for certain. “As soon as a zionist Merkava tank arrived to rescue them, it was targeted with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and caught fire. After that, our fighters spotted a military bulldozer advancing to pull out the burning tank and targeted it with an Al-Yassin 105 shell. “Our fighters also spotted a helicopter landing to evacuate.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“Together with the Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, we bombed a command and control center belonging to the enemy army in the Juhr al-Dik area in central Gaza with several mortar shells.

“We are engaging in fierce clashes with machine guns and anti-armor weapons against the zionist enemy’s soldiers and vehicles in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a Merkava tank in the vicinity of Qalaat Shamaa, with a guided missile, which led to its destruction and the deaths and injuries of its crew, at 11:50 pm on Thursday 21-11-2024. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the eastern outskirts of Al-Khiam City with a rocket barrage: – for the first time at 1:30 AM – for the second time at 3:00 AM – for the third time at 5:00 AM “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces at Tel Nahas on the outskirts of Kfar Kila: – for the first time at 9:00 AM with a rocket barrage. – for the second time at 9:15 AM with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the eastern outskirts of Al-Khiam City with a rocket barrage for the fourth time at 12:00 noon on Friday, 22-11-2024. “The fighters of the Islamic resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces at 12:00 PM: – in the Manara settlement with a rocket barrage. – in the Malikiyah settlement with a rocket barrage. – in the Sa’sa’ settlement with a rocket barrage. – in the Doviv barracks with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack using a squadron of attack drones on a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the town of Yaroun, hitting their targets with precision. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the eastern outskirts of the city of Al-Khiam for the fifth time with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted: – the Haboushit Site (a company headquarters of the Hermon Brigade 810) at the summit of Mount Hermon in the occupied Syrian Golan with a rocket barrage. – the Israeli Early Warning Site (a major intelligence-gathering center affiliated with the Golan Division 210) at the summit of Mount Hermon in the occupied Syrian Golan with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:15 AM, targeted the Haifa Technical Base (an Israeli Air Force facility which includes a training college for preparing Air Force technicians), 35 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, east of the occupied city of Haifa, with a barrage of qualitative missiles. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance today, Friday 22-11-2024: – targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in Tal Nahas on the outskirts of the town of Kfar Kila for the third time with a rocket barrage (01:15 PM) – targeted the Kiryat Shmona settlement with a rocket barrage (2:30 PM) – confronted an Israeli warplane opposite the city of Sidon, with appropriate weapons and forced it to leave. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 2:30 PM today, Friday 22-11-2024, targeted a Merkava tank south of the Khiam prison with a guided missile, leading to its destruction and the killing and wounding of its crew. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in, with a rocket barrage in: – The settlement of Zarit, at 11:00 am, 22-11-2024. – The town of Shamaa, at 11:00 am, 22-11-2024. And they targeted the occupied city of Safad, at 03:20 pm, 22-11-2024. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, on Friday, 22-11-2024, with a rocket barrage: – The Ramot Naftali settlement with a rocket barrage, at 3:30 pm. – A gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on Armis Hill, west of the town of Shamaa, at 11:00 am. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces, with artillery shells, at 4:00 PM on Friday, 22-11-2024: – At the Deir Mimas Triangle. – In the Shoumera settlement.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on 22-11-2024, targeted the following: – A gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the city of Khiam, for the sixth time, at 4:00 PM, with a rocket barrage. – The Shraga base (the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade Command) north of the occupied city of Akka, at 4:00 PM, with a rocket barrage. – An aerial attack using a squadron of attack drones targeting a gathering of the enemy forces on the eastern outskirts of the city of Khiam, at 3:00 PM. This marks the seventh such operation, and the targets were struck with precision. – The Stella Maris Base (a strategic surveillance and maritime monitoring base along the northern coast), located 35 kilometers from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, northwest of the occupied city of Haifa, with a barrage of advanced missiles, as part of the Khaybar Operations, at 4:20 PM. – A gathering of the enemy’s Israeli army forces at the Deir Mimas Triangle for the second time, with a missile salvo, at 7:10 PM.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)