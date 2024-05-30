The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced on Thursday that two of its crew members were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

This brings the total number of PRCS crew members killed in the ongoing Israeli airstrikes to 19 since October 7.

🚨The bodies of #PRCS paramedics Haitham Tubasi and Suhail Hassouna have arrived at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, following the occupation’s bombing of the ambulance they were in while performing their humanitarian duties last night in the Tel Sultan area west of #Rafah.… pic.twitter.com/WoDHblnqHy — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) May 30, 2024

In a post on X, the association stated, “Our crews were able to recover the bodies of paramedics Haitham Tubasi and Suhail Hassouna, who were targeted by the occupation last night in the Tal al-Sultan area, west of Rafah.”

PRCS reported that the Israeli army “directly bombed a Red Crescent ambulance in Tal Al-Sultan while they were performing their humanitarian duty.”

In the 48 hours since Sunday evening, Israel has committed a series of massacres against displaced people in areas west of Rafah, which it had previously claimed were “safe.”

This came despite an International Court of Justice order to immediately halt the ongoing ground attack in the city since May 6.

According to a United Nations official, these massacres have resulted in the killing of 200 Palestinians.

Since the start of the war, the Israeli army has deliberately targeted the health system in Gaza, putting many hospitals out of service and causing the deaths of the wounded and sick, according to Palestinian and UN data.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed and 15 injured, in addition to a number of missing people, in a bombing that targeted a house for the Zaqout family in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/EXqGycmvia pic.twitter.com/sIPE8iJubE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 30, 2024

New Massacres

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that four civilians were killed and 15 others were injured when Israeli warplanes bombed a house belonging to the Zaqout family in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

In the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza City, three civilians were killed by occupation army snipers on Street 8 and near the University College.

Israeli occupation forces also targeted several citizens’ homes with artillery shelling.

In the city of Rafah, Israeli forces destroyed several buildings and targeted the Tal Zorob area, west of the city, with artillery shelling and gunfire.

Additionally, Israeli tanks bombed the southern areas of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, using artillery shells and gunfire.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,171 Palestinians have been killed, and 81,420 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, WAFA)